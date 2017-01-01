- Calories per serving 77
- Fat per serving 0.0g
- Saturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Protein per serving 1g
- Carbohydrate per serving 19g
- Fiber per serving 2g
- Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
- Iron per serving 0.0mg
- Sodium per serving 26mg
- Calcium per serving 19mg
Mango Salsa
Photo: Travis Rathbone
Mango is a fat-burning superfood that adds an unexpected sweetness to your salsa.
How to Make It
Step 1
Peel mango and cut along sides of pit to remove flesh. Dice into 1-inch cubes and place in a bowl.
Step 2
Add remaining ingredients; mix until well blended.
Step 3
Serve with baked chips, if desired.