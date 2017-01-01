Irresistible Blue Cheese Dip

Photo: Levi Brown
Yield
Makes: 12 servings (serving size: 1/4 cup dip)
Bethenny Frankel
March 2016

Bring Irresistible Blue Cheese Dip to your next cookout, picnic, or outdoor gathering. Pair with your favorite veggies for a perfect summer appetizer.

Enjoy 1/4 cup of this chunky, flavorful dip with assorted veggies spears for just 137 calories.

Recipe Is:
Low Carbohydrate

Ingredients

  • 8 ounces reduced-fat vegetable cream cheese, softened
  • 1 cup reduced-fat sour cream
  • 1 cup crumbled blue cheese (about 4 oz.)
  • 1 teaspoon garlic powder
  • 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
  • 1 teaspoon minced fresh parsley, plus extra for garnish
  • 1 teaspoon minced fresh dill weed

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 108
  • Fat per serving 8g
  • Saturated fat per serving 5g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Protein per serving 5g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 4g
  • Fiber per serving 0.0g
  • Cholesterol per serving 28mg
  • Iron per serving 0.0mg
  • Sodium per serving 282mg
  • Calcium per serving 152mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Place vegetable cream cheese, sour cream, blue cheese, garlic powder, pepper, parsley and dill into a large bowl.

Step 2

Beat with a mixer on medium speed until blended.

Step 3

Sprinkle with additional parsley and serve.

