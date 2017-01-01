- Calories per serving 300
- Fat per serving 9g
- Saturated fat per serving 3g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Protein per serving 16g
- Carbohydrate per serving 41g
- Fiber per serving 7g
- Cholesterol per serving 32mg
- Iron per serving 4mg
- Sodium per serving 587mg
- Calcium per serving 233mg
Green Goddess Pasta Salad
Photo: Travis Rathbone
Sliced almonds are a supermarket shortcut that provides protein, calcium, and a satisfying crunch.
How to Make It
Step 1
Cook pasta as package label directs; add asparagus and peas during last 2 minutes. Drain well and let cool slightly.
Step 2
While pasta is cooking, place almonds in a small dry skillet over medium heat and cook, shaking pan often, until lightly toasted, 1 to 2 minutes. Transfer to a bowl to cool.
Step 3
Place pasta and vegetables in a large bowl and toss in cress, oil, salt and pepper. Top with almonds and cheese.