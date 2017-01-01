Green Goddess Pasta Salad

Photo: Travis Rathbone
Yield
Makes: 6 servings (serving size: 1 1/2 cups)
Genevieve Ko
March 2016

Sliced almonds are a supermarket shortcut that provides protein, calcium, and a satisfying crunch.

Ingredients

  • 12 ounces spinach-and-cheese mini ravioli or tortellini
  • 1 pound asparagus, trimmed and cut into 2-inch pieces
  • 1 pound frozen peas, thawed
  • 3 tablespoons sliced almonds
  • 6 cups chopped upland cress, watercress or baby arugula
  • 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1/2 teaspoon coarse salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
  • 1/4 cup Parmesan cheese shavings

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 300
  • Fat per serving 9g
  • Saturated fat per serving 3g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Protein per serving 16g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 41g
  • Fiber per serving 7g
  • Cholesterol per serving 32mg
  • Iron per serving 4mg
  • Sodium per serving 587mg
  • Calcium per serving 233mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Cook pasta as package label directs; add asparagus and peas during last 2 minutes. Drain well and let cool slightly.

Step 2

While pasta is cooking, place almonds in a small dry skillet over medium heat and cook, shaking pan often, until lightly toasted, 1 to 2 minutes. Transfer to a bowl to cool.

Step 3

Place pasta and vegetables in a large bowl and toss in cress, oil, salt and pepper. Top with almonds and cheese.

