Charro Beans

Photo: Romulo Yanes
Prep Time
8 Mins
Cook Time
20 Mins
Yield
Makes: 12 servings (serving size: 1/2 cup)
Stephana Bottom
March 2016

Make it vegetarian: Omit the bacon and use 2 tsp. canola oil instead.

Ingredients

  • 1 slice thick-cut bacon
  • 3 cloves garlic, minced
  • 2 small tomatoes, diced
  • 3 15-oz. cans no-salt-added pinto beans, drained and rinsed
  • 2 cups unsalted vegetable broth
  • 1/2 teaspoon coarse salt
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons coarsely ground black pepper
  • 3 cups chopped fresh cilantro leaves, stems and roots

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 97
  • Fat per serving 1g
  • Saturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Protein per serving 6g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 17g
  • Fiber per serving 1g
  • Cholesterol per serving 1mg
  • Iron per serving 1mg
  • Sodium per serving 275mg
  • Calcium per serving 57mg

How to Make It

Step 1

In a large saucepot, cook bacon over medium heat until crisp. Drain on paper towels and crumble. Add garlic to same pot, reduce heat to medium-low and cook, stirring, until golden, 2 to 3 minutes.

Step 2

Stir in crumbled bacon, tomatoes, beans, broth, salt, pepper and half of cilantro. Cover and bring to a boil. Uncover slightly, reduce heat to maintain a simmer and cook for 15 minutes. Stir in remaining cilantro.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up