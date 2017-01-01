- Calories per serving 97
- Fat per serving 1g
- Saturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Protein per serving 6g
- Carbohydrate per serving 17g
- Fiber per serving 1g
- Cholesterol per serving 1mg
- Iron per serving 1mg
- Sodium per serving 275mg
- Calcium per serving 57mg
Charro Beans
Photo: Romulo Yanes
Make it vegetarian: Omit the bacon and use 2 tsp. canola oil instead.
Step 1
In a large saucepot, cook bacon over medium heat until crisp. Drain on paper towels and crumble. Add garlic to same pot, reduce heat to medium-low and cook, stirring, until golden, 2 to 3 minutes.
Step 2
Stir in crumbled bacon, tomatoes, beans, broth, salt, pepper and half of cilantro. Cover and bring to a boil. Uncover slightly, reduce heat to maintain a simmer and cook for 15 minutes. Stir in remaining cilantro.