Fizzy Margaritas

Photo: Romulo Yanes
Yield
Makes: 12 servings (serving size: 1 cup (without tequila))
Stephana Bottom
March 2016

Refresh with one of these 90-calorie virgin margaritas. Add to a blender with ice for a frozen adaptation of this drink.

Ingredients

  • 2 cups fresh lime juice
  • 1 cup light agave nectar
  • 2 cups cold no-sodium seltzer
  • 2 cups ice
  • 4 cups cold no-sodium seltzer
  • 1/2 cup tequila (optional)
  • Lime slices

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 90
  • Fat per serving 0.0g
  • Saturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Protein per serving 0.0g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 25g
  • Fiber per serving 0.0g
  • Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
  • Iron per serving 0.0mg
  • Sodium per serving 1mg
  • Calcium per serving 6mg

How to Make It

Working in batches, combine lime juice and agave nectar in a blender, then blend in 2 cups seltzer and ice. Transfer to a pitcher and stir in 4 more cups seltzer. Stir in tequila, if desired. Garnish with lime slices and serve cold.

