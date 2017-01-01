Pickled Peppers

Prep Time
25 Mins
Yield
Makes: 12 servings (serving size: 1/3 cup)
Stephana Bottom
March 2016

Crisp, hot, and tart, these veggies are the perfect counterpoint to the hearty turkey filling.

Ingredients

  • 1 tablespoon whole cumin seeds
  • 1 tablespoon whole coriander seeds
  • 2 yellow and/or orange bell peppers, seeded, thinly sliced
  • 5 fresh chiles, such as jalapeños or serranos, stemmed, seeded, thinly sliced
  • 2 medium carrots
  • 1 1/2 cups cider vinegar
  • 2 tablespoons raw sugar
  • 1/2 teaspoon coarse salt
  • 3 dried bay leaves

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 32
  • Fat per serving 0.0g
  • Saturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Protein per serving 1g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 6g
  • Fiber per serving 1g
  • Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
  • Iron per serving 1mg
  • Sodium per serving 91mg
  • Calcium per serving 17mg

How to Make It

Step 1

In a small skillet, toast cumin and coriander over medium heat, shaking pan, until lightly browned and fragrant, about 3 minutes. Let cool in a bowl.

Step 2

In a medium bowl, combine peppers, chiles, cumin and coriander. Use a vegetable peeler to shave carrots into bowl.

Step 3

In a small pan, bring vinegar and sugar to a boil. Pour over vegetables. Stir in salt and bay leaves. Let cool to room temperature. Serve immediately or refrigerate up to 1 day.

