Chunky Chile Salsa

Photo: Romulo Yanes
Prep Time
20 Mins
Yield
Makes: 12 servings (serving size: 1/3 cup)
Stephana Bottom
March 2016

Prefer a smoother salsa? Pulse half of it in a blender, then fold it back into the chunky half.

Ingredients

  • 1 dried ancho, poblano or other chile
  • 1 1/2 pounds tomatoes, diced
  • 1 small red onion, diced
  • 1/2 cup chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley leaves
  • Juice of 1 lime
  • 1/2 teaspoon coarse salt
  • 3/4 teaspoon coarsely ground black pepper

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 21
  • Fat per serving 0.0g
  • Saturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Protein per serving 1g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 5g
  • Fiber per serving 1g
  • Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
  • Iron per serving 0.0mg
  • Sodium per serving 85mg
  • Calcium per serving 14mg

How to Make It

Step 1

In a small bowl, soak chile in 1/2 cup boiling water until softened, 5 to 10 minutes. Discard liquid. Let chile dry, split open and remove seeds and hard bits. Finely chop chile; transfer to a serving bowl.

Step 2

Toss in tomatoes, onion, parsley, lime juice, salt and pepper.

