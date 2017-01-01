- Calories per serving 21
- Fat per serving 0.0g
- Saturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Protein per serving 1g
- Carbohydrate per serving 5g
- Fiber per serving 1g
- Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
- Iron per serving 0.0mg
- Sodium per serving 85mg
- Calcium per serving 14mg
Chunky Chile Salsa
Photo: Romulo Yanes
Prefer a smoother salsa? Pulse half of it in a blender, then fold it back into the chunky half.
Recipe Is:
How to Make It
Step 1
In a small bowl, soak chile in 1/2 cup boiling water until softened, 5 to 10 minutes. Discard liquid. Let chile dry, split open and remove seeds and hard bits. Finely chop chile; transfer to a serving bowl.
Step 2
Toss in tomatoes, onion, parsley, lime juice, salt and pepper.