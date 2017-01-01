- Calories per serving 185
- Fat per serving 9g
- Saturated fat per serving 2g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Protein per serving 20g
- Carbohydrate per serving 7g
- Fiber per serving 2g
- Cholesterol per serving 68mg
- Iron per serving 2mg
- Sodium per serving 419mg
- Calcium per serving 44mg
Chipotle Turkey Taco Filling
Photo: Romulo Yanes
Calorie-cutting trick: Cover the onion so it caramelizes with less fat.
How to Make It
Step 1
In a large skillet, warm oil over medium heat. Stir in onion, cover and cook, stirring occasionally, until just beginning to color, 5 to 6 minutes. Stir in cumin and oregano.
Step 2
Add turkey; raise heat to medium-high. Cook, stirring often, until cooked through and most of liquid evaporates, 12 to 15 minutes. Stir in chiles, tomatoes, salt and pepper. Cook until some of liquid has evaporated, about 10 minutes. Garnish with oregano leaves.