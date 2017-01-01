Chipotle Turkey Taco Filling

Photo: Romulo Yanes
Prep Time
10 Mins
Cook Time
35 Mins
Yield
Makes: 12 servings (serving size: 1/2 cup)
Stephana Bottom
March 2016

Calorie-cutting trick: Cover the onion so it caramelizes with less fat.

Recipe Is:
Low Carbohydrate

Ingredients

  • 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1 large onion, chopped
  • 2 1/2 teaspoons ground cumin
  • 2 tablespoons chopped fresh oregano, plus leaves for garnish
  • 2 1.3-lb. packages ground turkey
  • 2 canned chipotle chiles in adobo, chopped (about 1 1/2 Tbsp.)
  • 3 cups canned no-salt-added chopped tomatoes
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons coarse salt
  • 2 teaspoons coarsely ground black pepper

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 185
  • Fat per serving 9g
  • Saturated fat per serving 2g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Protein per serving 20g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 7g
  • Fiber per serving 2g
  • Cholesterol per serving 68mg
  • Iron per serving 2mg
  • Sodium per serving 419mg
  • Calcium per serving 44mg

How to Make It

Step 1

In a large skillet, warm oil over medium heat. Stir in onion, cover and cook, stirring occasionally, until just beginning to color, 5 to 6 minutes. Stir in cumin and oregano.

Step 2

Add turkey; raise heat to medium-high. Cook, stirring often, until cooked through and most of liquid evaporates, 12 to 15 minutes. Stir in chiles, tomatoes, salt and pepper. Cook until some of liquid has evaporated, about 10 minutes. Garnish with oregano leaves.

