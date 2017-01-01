Skinnygirl Cucumber Refresher

On a hot day, I'm a sucker for anything with cucumber: Its high water content makes it extra refreshing. This is my latest go-to cocktail.

Ingredients

  • 1 cup ice
  • 1.5 ounces Skinnygirl cucumber vodka
  • 1/2 tablespoon agave nectar
  • 1 tablespoon fresh lime juice
  • 2 tablespoons water
  • 1 tablespoon chopped fresh mint
  • Garnish: thin cucumber slice

How to Make It

Place ice in a shaker, then add vodka, agave nectar, lime juice, water and mint. Shake until smooth, then pour through a fine-mesh strainer into a chilled glass. Garnish with a thin slice of--what else?--cucumber.

