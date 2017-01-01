- Calories per serving 250
- Fat per serving 10.1g
- Saturated fat per serving 4.8g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.6g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1.8g
- Protein per serving 23g
- Carbohydrate per serving 20g
- Fiber per serving 6g
- Cholesterol per serving 55mg
- Iron per serving 2mg
- Sodium per serving 467mg
- Calcium per serving 223mg
Spicy Chopped Chicken Salad
Photo: Travis Rathbone
Spice up a traditional chicken salad with ancho chile powder and cayenne spices for a Southwestern treat. Add chopped whole-wheat tortilla chips for added crunch and flavor. Darker lettuces, like romaine, have more nutrients than pale iceberg.
How to Make It
Soften tomatoes in 1/2 cup hot water. Puree in blender with yogurt, vinegar, chile and cayenne; place in bowl. Stir in onion and cornichons. Toss with remaining ingredients. Serve.