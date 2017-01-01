Banana Bread with Coconut and Walnuts

Photo: Travis Rathbone
Yield
Makes: 12 servings (serving size: 1 slice)
Gail Simmons
March 2016

Enjoy a slice of this comfort-food favorite for fewer than 225 calories! This recipe cuts down the fat and ups the protein by using Greek yogurt. Lower fat even more by choosing fat-free yogurt. Cooking tip: Tent the loaf with foil if it gets too dark before it's cooked.

Ingredients

  • 1 1/2 cups whole-wheat flour
  • 1 teaspoon baking soda
  • 1/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon
  • 1/4 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1 cup sugar
  • 2 large eggs
  • 2 tablespoons vegetable oil
  • 1 1/2 cups coarsely mashed ripe bananas (about 3)
  • 1/2 cup 2% plain Greek yogurt
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
  • 1/2 cup coconut flakes
  • 1/2 cup walnut halves

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 224
  • Fat per serving 7.4g
  • Saturated fat per serving 1.8g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 1.3g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 3.8g
  • Protein per serving 5g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 37g
  • Fiber per serving 3g
  • Cholesterol per serving 32mg
  • Iron per serving 1mg
  • Sodium per serving 171mg
  • Calcium per serving 23mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat oven to 350°F.

Step 2

In a bowl, whisk together first 4 ingredients.

Step 3

In a large bowl, beat sugar and eggs until thick. Stir in oil, bananas, yogurt and vanilla. Fold in flour mix, coconut and walnuts.

Step 4

Pour into greased 9-by 5-inch pan. Bake for 75 minutes. Let cool on rack and serve.

