- Calories per serving 227
- Fat per serving 3.1g
- Saturated fat per serving 1.7g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.3g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.3g
- Protein per serving 11g
- Carbohydrate per serving 42g
- Fiber per serving 3g
- Cholesterol per serving 8mg
- Iron per serving 1mg
- Sodium per serving 81mg
- Calcium per serving 95mg
Yogurt Breakfast Bowl
Photo: Travis Rathbone
This low-fat breakfast is packed with 11 grams of filling protein. Greek yogurt is strained to make it thick and creamy, so you get double the protein of regular yogurt.
How to Make It
Step 1
In a small skillet, toast spice on low, stirring, until very fragrant, about 2 minutes. Remove from heat, add honey and stir.
Step 2
Divide yogurt among 4 bowls. Drizzle with spiced honey; top with granola, fruit and cilantro. Serve.