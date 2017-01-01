Yogurt Breakfast Bowl

Photo: Travis Rathbone
Yield
Makes: 4 servings (serving size: 1/2 cup yogurt, 1 tbsp. honey, 1/2 cup fruit)
Richard Blais
March 2016

This low-fat breakfast is packed with 11 grams of filling protein. Greek yogurt is strained to make it thick and creamy, so you get double the protein of regular yogurt.

Ingredients

  • 1 teaspoon tandoori spice or curry powder
  • 1/4 cup honey
  • 2 cups 2% plain Greek yogurt
  • 1/2 cup all-natural granola
  • 1 cup fresh berries
  • 1 cup freeze-dried mango, pineapple and/or berries
  • Small sprigs fresh cilantro

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 227
  • Fat per serving 3.1g
  • Saturated fat per serving 1.7g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.3g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.3g
  • Protein per serving 11g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 42g
  • Fiber per serving 3g
  • Cholesterol per serving 8mg
  • Iron per serving 1mg
  • Sodium per serving 81mg
  • Calcium per serving 95mg

How to Make It

Step 1

In a small skillet, toast spice on low, stirring, until very fragrant, about 2 minutes. Remove from heat, add honey and stir.

Step 2

Divide yogurt among 4 bowls. Drizzle with spiced honey; top with granola, fruit and cilantro. Serve.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up