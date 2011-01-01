- Calories per serving 152
- Fat per serving 14.4g
- Saturated fat per serving 1.7g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 6.1g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 5.7g
- Protein per serving 2g
- Carbohydrate per serving 6g
- Fiber per serving 3g
- Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
- Iron per serving 1mg
- Sodium per serving 122mg
- Calcium per serving 30mg
Butter Lettuce, Radish and Avocado Salad with Mustard Dressing
Try this recipe in early spring, when the first radishes appear at farmers' markets. A tangy mustard vinaigrette balances out avocado's buttery richness.
How to Make It
Step 1
In a large bowl, whisk vinegar and mustard with a pinch each of salt and pepper. While whisking, add oils in a slow, steady stream to emulsify.
Step 2
Toss dressing with lettuce, radishes, scallion and dill. Top with avocado and serve.
Recipe adapted with permission from the publisher, Clarkson Potter, from Home Cooking With Jean-Georges by Jean-Georges Vongerichten and Genevieve Ko. Copyright 2011.