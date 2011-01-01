Butter Lettuce, Radish and Avocado Salad with Mustard Dressing

Yield
Makes: 4 servings (serving size: 1 3/4 cups salad)
Jean-Georges Vongerichten
March 2016

Try this recipe in early spring, when the first radishes appear at farmers' markets. A tangy mustard vinaigrette balances out avocado's buttery richness.

Ingredients

  • 1 tablespoon red wine vinegar
  • 2 1/2 teaspoons Dijon mustard
  • Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper
  • 2 tablespoons grapeseed or other neutral oil
  • 2 teaspoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1 head butter lettuce, torn
  • 8 French breakfast radishes or round red radishes, halved
  • 1 scallion, white and pale green parts only, thinly sliced at an angle
  • 2 tablespoons roughly chopped fresh dill
  • 1 avocado, halved, pitted, peeled and sliced

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 152
  • Fat per serving 14.4g
  • Saturated fat per serving 1.7g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 6.1g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 5.7g
  • Protein per serving 2g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 6g
  • Fiber per serving 3g
  • Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
  • Iron per serving 1mg
  • Sodium per serving 122mg
  • Calcium per serving 30mg

How to Make It

Step 1

In a large bowl, whisk vinegar and mustard with a pinch each of salt and pepper. While whisking, add oils in a slow, steady stream to emulsify.

Step 2

Toss dressing with lettuce, radishes, scallion and dill. Top with avocado and serve.

Recipe adapted with permission from the publisher, Clarkson Potter, from Home Cooking With Jean-Georges by Jean-Georges Vongerichten and Genevieve Ko. Copyright 2011.

