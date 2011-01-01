Greek Salad with Roasted Beets, Olives and Feta

Yield
Makes: 4 servings (serving size: 2 cups salad)
Jean-Georges Vongerichten
March 2016

Before large summer tomatoes are ripe enough for Greek salad, chefs including Vongerichten make it with sweet roasted beets instead.

Before large summer tomatoes are ripe enough for Greek salad, swap in sweet roasted beets instead. Prep tip: Don't dump the tops of low-calorie celery! Toss those leaves and tender stems into the salad.

Ingredients

  • 4 medium beets, preferably a mix of red, candy-striped and gold, trimmed and scrubbed
  • 4 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper
  • 6 tablespoons red wine vinegar
  • 1/4 cup minced red onion
  • 1 teaspoon minced fresh red Thai chile or crushed red chile flakes, or to taste
  • 2 romaine hearts, halved lengthwise and sliced 1/2-inch thick at an angle
  • 6 celery heart stalks, sliced 1/4-inch thick at an angle, plus celery leaves for garnish
  • 1/4 cup crumbled feta cheese
  • 1 ounce Niçoise olives, pitted and halved (about 2 Tbsp.)
  • 1 tablespoon fresh oregano leaves, thinly sliced

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 231
  • Fat per serving 14.3g
  • Saturated fat per serving 3.1g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 9.3g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1.4g
  • Protein per serving 5g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 22g
  • Fiber per serving 6g
  • Cholesterol per serving 8mg
  • Iron per serving 2mg
  • Sodium per serving 523mg
  • Calcium per serving 122mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat oven to 325°F.

Step 2

Put beets on a large sheet of foil. Drizzle with 1 Tbsp. oil; season with salt and pepper.

Step 3

Wrap up beets tightly and roast until a knife pierces through them easily, about 1 hour and 15 minutes.

Step 4

Unwrap beets. When cool enough to handle, peel and cut into wedges. Whisk vinegar, remaining 3 Tbsp. oil, onion, chile and a pinch of salt.

Step 5

Arrange beets on 4 serving plates. Drizzle with a little dressing and season with salt and pepper. Top with romaine, celery, feta and olives. Drizzle remaining dressing all over. Season with salt, pepper and oregano. Garnish with celery leaves and serve.

Recipe adapted with permission from the publisher, Clarkson Potter, from Home Cooking With Jean-Georges by Jean-Georges Vongerichten and Genevieve Ko. Copyright 2011.

