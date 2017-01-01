Zucchini, Scallion and Parmesan Pizza

Photo: Romulo Yanes
Prep Time
5 Mins
Cook Time
13 Mins
Yield
Makes: 4 servings (serving size: 2 slices)
Gina Marie Miragliaeriquez
March 2016

This square pizza is layered with vitamin A-rich green vegetables, like zucchini. Look for small, thin zucchini. They have fewer seeds, so they won't get watery.

Ingredients

  • All-purpose flour and cornmeal
  • 1 pound whole-wheat pizza dough, room temperature
  • 1 tablespoon olive oil
  • 4 scallions, thinly sliced
  • 2 small zucchini, trimmed and cut into very thin rounds
  • 1/8 teaspoon salt
  • 1/8 teaspoon pepper
  • 3/4 ounce Parmesan, shaved with a vegetable peeler
  • 2 tablespoons fresh mint leaves

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 325
  • Fat per serving 10.4g
  • Saturated fat per serving 2.3g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 3.4g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.5g
  • Protein per serving 13g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 51g
  • Fiber per serving 9g
  • Cholesterol per serving 7mg
  • Iron per serving 3mg
  • Sodium per serving 747mg
  • Calcium per serving 187mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Place an oven rack on lowest position and preheat to 500°F.

Step 2

On a lightly floured surface, roll dough into a 14-inch square. Generously sprinkle a baking sheet with cornmeal. Place dough on sheet.

Step 3

Drizzle 1 1/2 tsp. oil and scatter scallions on dough, leaving a 1/2-inch border. Top with zucchini and sprinkle with salt and pepper.

Step 4

Bake until crust is crisp, about 13 minutes. Top with Parmesan and drizzle with remaining oil. Cut into 8 slices. Top with mint. Serve.

