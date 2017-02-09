Carbonara Pizza

This creamy sauce is made without any butter or cream (it's skim milk and Parmesan), so it's low in fat. Cut fat even more by using lean, sliced deli ham instead of prosciutto. Peas add colorful green and filling protein to each slice.

Recipe Is:
Low Cholesterol

Ingredients

  • All-purpose flour and cornmeal
  • 1 pound whole-wheat pizza dough, room temperature
  • 1 tablespoon olive oil
  • 1/8 teaspoon pepper
  • 1 cup skim milk
  • 1/4 cup finely grated Parmesan
  • 1/3 cup frozen peas, thawed
  • 2 slices prosciutto, chopped or torn

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 345
  • Fat per serving 9.7g
  • Saturated fat per serving 1.7g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 3g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.4g
  • Protein per serving 15g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 55g
  • Fiber per serving 9g
  • Cholesterol per serving 10mg
  • Iron per serving 3mg
  • Sodium per serving 808mg
  • Calcium per serving 180mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Place an oven rack on lowest position and preheat to 500°F.

Step 2

On a lightly floured surface, roll dough into a 14-inch round. Generously sprinkle a baking sheet with cornmeal. Place dough on sheet.

Step 3

Bake until dough feels dry, about 8 minutes.

Step 4

Heat oil in a pan on medium-high. Whisk in 1 1/2 Tbsp. flour and pepper. Cook until bubbling, about 2 minutes. Whisk in milk, bring to a boil, reduce heat and simmer, whisking, until thickened, about 2 minutes. Stir in Parmesan and peas.

Step 5

Spoon mixture on crust, leaving a 1/2-inch border. Bake until crust is crisp and topping is bubbling, about 5 minutes. Top with prosciutto. Cut into 8 slices. Serve.

