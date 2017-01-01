- Calories per serving 334
- Fat per serving 10.9g
- Saturated fat per serving 2.3g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 3.3g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.6g
- Protein per serving 13g
- Carbohydrate per serving 52g
- Fiber per serving 9g
- Cholesterol per serving 9mg
- Iron per serving 3mg
- Sodium per serving 686mg
- Calcium per serving 174mg
Tomato and Mozzarella Pizza
Romulo Yanes
This traditional pie uses whole-wheat pizza dough for healthier grains. Cooking tip: To quickly pluck the leaves from herbs, just run your thumb and index finger along the stem—they'll pop off!
How to Make It
Step 1
Place an oven rack on lowest position and preheat to 500°F.
Step 2
On a lightly floured surface, roll dough into a 14-inch round. Generously sprinkle a baking sheet with cornmeal. Place dough on sheet.
Step 3
In a small bowl, stir oil and garlic; brush on dough, leaving a 1/2-inch border. Top with tomatoes, overlapping slightly. Sprinkle with the oregano, salt, mozzarella and Parmesan.
Step 4
Bake until cheese has melted and crust is golden and crisp, about 13 minutes. Top with basil, if desired. Cut into 8 slices. Serve.