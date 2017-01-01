Spinach and Cheese Pizza
Photo: Romulo Yanes
Goat cheese is a healthier, low-cal option to get a gooey slice of pizza, and spinach contains tons of vitamin K and A. Cooking tip: A splash of water - not extra oil - gets these onions sweet and carmelized.
How to Make It
Step 1
Place an oven rack on lowest position and preheat to 500°F.
Step 2
On a lightly floured surface, roll dough into a 14-inch round. Generously sprinkle a baking sheet with cornmeal. Place dough on sheet. Bake until crisp, about 12 minutes.
Step 3
Heat oil in a nonstick skillet on medium-high. Add onion, salt and pepper. Cook, stirring, until golden. Add 1/4 cup water, cover and cook on low until soft. Stir in spinach; spoon on crust, leaving a 1/2-inch border. Crumble cheese on top.
Step 4
Bake for 5 minutes. Cut into 8 slices. Serve.