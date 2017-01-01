Sparkling Basil Refresher

Why use fresh herbs only for cooking when they can amp up drinks, too? For a lemonade with a unique kick, add basil.

Celebrate spring and give your taste buds a tingle with this refreshing "mocktail." Sugar content is reduced by using flavored soda water and fresh lemon juice for flavor. Sip one drink during your Easter brunch for only 96 calories. If you don't have basil on hand, swap in fresh mint leaves.

Ingredients

  • 1/2 cup raw sugar or agave
  • 1/3 cup fresh lemon juice
  • 2 cups raspberry soda water
  • 1/2 cup julienned fresh basil
  • Ice
  • Garnish: lemon wedges and fresh basil sprigs

How to Make It

In a pitcher, combine sugar, lemon juice, raspberry soda water and basil and stir. Pour over ice and garnish with lemon and basil.

