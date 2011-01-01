- Calories per serving 134
- Fat per serving 11.3g
- Saturated fat per serving 1.7g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 3.9g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 5.2g
- Protein per serving 3g
- Carbohydrate per serving 6g
- Fiber per serving 3g
- Cholesterol per serving 3mg
- Iron per serving 1mg
- Sodium per serving 150mg
- Calcium per serving 71mg
Endive and Snap Peas with Parmesan Dressing
If you're entertaining guests, toss the dressing with just the snap peas and spoon the mixture into endive spears to make a simple finger-food appetizer. For a time saver, buy stringless snap peas for faster prep.
How to Make It
In a blender, combine cheese, vinegar, lime juice, mustard, salt and pepper; puree until smooth. With the machine running, add oils through the feed tube in a slow, steady stream to emulsify.
Bring a pot of water to a boil. Fill a large bowl with ice and water. Generously salt the boiling water; add snap peas. Cook just until bright green, about 30 seconds. Drain, transfer to ice water and let stand for 1 minute; drain again. Slice very thinly at an angle. Toss snap peas and endive with dressing in a bowl. Top with herbs. Serve.