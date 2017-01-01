- Calories per serving 206
- Fat per serving 6.3g
- Saturated fat per serving 0.8g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 4.2g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.8g
- Protein per serving 4g
- Carbohydrate per serving 34g
- Fiber per serving 5g
- Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
- Iron per serving 1mg
- Sodium per serving 126mg
- Calcium per serving 339mg
Sunshine Muffins
Power up your mornings with Sunshine Muffins. This portable sweet treat contains whole grains, yogurt, nuts, fresh fruit, and even veggies.
This muffin is the perfect breakfast or snack to energize your body. Each muffin is packed with 5 grams of fiber, one-third your recommended daily intake of calcium, protein, vitamin B6, and antioxidants.
How to Make It
Preheat oven to 375°F. Line muffin cups with paper liners.
In a large bowl, whisk the first 5 ingredients (through salt). In another bowl, grate 1 tsp orange zest and squeeze 1/4 cup juice. Whisk in the sugar, egg whites, oil, and yogurt. Stir into flour mixture just until moistened. Fold in carrots and 1 1/2 cups cranberries.
Divide batter among muffin cups. Top with pistachios and remaining cranberries.
Bake until a toothpick inserted in a muffin comes out clean (22-25 minutes). Let cool in the pan on a wire rack for 5 minutes. Unmold; cool completely on rack.