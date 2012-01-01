Bell pepper, red onion, and fresh parsley mix with salmon fillets for form delicious Broiled Salmon Burgers. Top Salmon Burgers with your favorite burger toppings--we chose basil, tomato slices, relish, and yogurt.

Get nearly 100% of your daily requirement of protein. Salmon is rich in hearth-healthy fats, but if it’s too fishy, swap in shrimp. Trade hamburger buns for whole-wheat buns or whole-wheat pitas for added fiber.