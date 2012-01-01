- Calories per serving 411
- Fat per serving 14.2g
- Saturated fat per serving 2.9g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 4.1g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 5.5g
- Protein per serving 40g
- Carbohydrate per serving 29g
- Fiber per serving 3g
- Cholesterol per serving 95mg
- Iron per serving 4mg
- Sodium per serving 387mg
- Calcium per serving 128mg
Broiled Salmon Burgers
Bell pepper, red onion, and fresh parsley mix with salmon fillets for form delicious Broiled Salmon Burgers. Top Salmon Burgers with your favorite burger toppings--we chose basil, tomato slices, relish, and yogurt.
Get nearly 100% of your daily requirement of protein. Salmon is rich in hearth-healthy fats, but if it’s too fishy, swap in shrimp. Trade hamburger buns for whole-wheat buns or whole-wheat pitas for added fiber.
How to Make It
Preheat the broiler to medium-high with the rack 4 inches from the heat source. Grease a rimmed baking sheet with the oil.
Combine the garlic and one-third of the salmon in a food processor. Process to a purée, stopping to scrape down the sides of the container as necessary.
Add the remaining salmon along with the onion, bell pepper, parsley, and a pinch each of salt and pepper. Pulse until the salmon is chopped, but not too finely. Shape the mixture into 4 patties and put on the prepared baking sheet.
Broil, undisturbed, until the side exposed to the heat develops a browned crust (3-5 minutes). Carefully turn the burgers and repeat on the other side, cooking until the salmon has turned opaque throughout (3-5 minutes more). Serve on buns with the basil, tomato, relish, and yogurt.