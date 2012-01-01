Dinner is ready--thanks to this one-dish meal of Steamed Fish with Ratatouille. The vegetables--zucchini, eggplant, bell pepper, tomatoes, and onion--create a built-in side dish with the steamed fish.

This dish packs enough protein (34 grams) to keep you full, plus the vegetables create a built-in side dish. Get creative with your vegetables by adding or swapping in vitamin D-rich mushrooms or yellow squash, loaded with vitamin C.