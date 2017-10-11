Crisp Sesame Fish Fillets

If you’re all about the fried fish basket when you go out for seafood, you’re going to love this recipe. It’s a lightened-up version of the dish that you can easily make at home, and it’ll remind you of a summer day spent out on the dock any time of year.

The traditional version of fish n’ chips, a British pub favorite, packs a ton of calories and saturated fat. While it’s fine to indulge in the classic every once in awhile, it’s not something you regularly want on your plate. And once you enjoy this healthier take–and see how great you feel after eating it–you might not want to go back to the old version.

Here’s how we made it better for you: We use lean fish cuts and skip the deep frying! With a sesame crust, the fillets are still super-crispy like the original but much healthier. Not only is the sesame crust lighter, the seeds also have major health benefits. Sesame seeds can help reduce cholesterol and fight inflammation, plus they’re also a healthy source of fat. Add that to the heart-healthy fat and the protein from the fish and you’ll be full and satisfied long after you finish the meal. Added bonus: The mint on top is beneficial for digestion. Round out lunch or dinner with a bed of whole-wheat couscous for fiber and nutritious carbs.

You can easily throw this dish together in your own kitchen for a quick meal, but it’s also a great option for summer parties–it looks indulgent but it won’t break the calorie bank or make you feel sluggish. Crunch without the calories = tasty game changer.