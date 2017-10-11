- Calories per serving 270
- Fat per serving 20.2g
- Saturated fat per serving 2.7g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 6.8g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 9.2g
- Protein per serving 17g
- Carbohydrate per serving 7g
- Fiber per serving 3g
- Cholesterol per serving 51mg
- Iron per serving 3mg
- Sodium per serving 435mg
- Calcium per serving 201mg
Crisp Sesame Fish Fillets
If you’re all about the fried fish basket when you go out for seafood, you’re going to love this recipe. It’s a lightened-up version of the dish that you can easily make at home, and it’ll remind you of a summer day spent out on the dock any time of year.
The traditional version of fish n’ chips, a British pub favorite, packs a ton of calories and saturated fat. While it’s fine to indulge in the classic every once in awhile, it’s not something you regularly want on your plate. And once you enjoy this healthier take–and see how great you feel after eating it–you might not want to go back to the old version.
Here’s how we made it better for you: We use lean fish cuts and skip the deep frying! With a sesame crust, the fillets are still super-crispy like the original but much healthier. Not only is the sesame crust lighter, the seeds also have major health benefits. Sesame seeds can help reduce cholesterol and fight inflammation, plus they’re also a healthy source of fat. Add that to the heart-healthy fat and the protein from the fish and you’ll be full and satisfied long after you finish the meal. Added bonus: The mint on top is beneficial for digestion. Round out lunch or dinner with a bed of whole-wheat couscous for fiber and nutritious carbs.
You can easily throw this dish together in your own kitchen for a quick meal, but it’s also a great option for summer parties–it looks indulgent but it won’t break the calorie bank or make you feel sluggish. Crunch without the calories = tasty game changer.
How to Make It
Preheat oven to 200°F. Sprinkle the fillets with salt and pepper. Put the sesame seeds on a plate and dredge the fillets on both sides, pressing the seeds gently into the fish.
Heat 2 tsp each sesame and vegetable oils in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat and add 2 fillets.
Adjust the heat so the fish sizzles but doesn't burn. Cook until seeds on the bottom are toasted and top begins to turn opaque (2-3 minutes). Then carefully turn the fillets to cook on the other side (1-2 minutes).
Transfer to an ovenproof plate and keep warm in the oven. Repeat with remaining fillets. To serve, garnish with mint; serve with lime wedges.
Recipes adapted with permission from the publisher, Houghton Mifflin Harcourt, from "How to Cook Everything The Basics" by Mark Bittman. Copyright © 2012