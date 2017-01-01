Chocolate Banana Bites

Photo: Travis Rathbone
Prep Time
20 Mins
Total Time
2 Hours
Yield
Makes: 2 servings (serving size: 3 pieces)
Paul Piccuito
March 2016

If you're craving something sweet, try Chocolate Banana Bites. These freezer treats are delightful frozen or thawed.

Ingredients

  • 1/4 cup bittersweet chocolate chips
  • 1/4 teaspoon olive oil
  • 1 small banana, peeled and cut into 6 slices
  • 3/4 teaspoon chopped almonds, toasted

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 148
  • Fat per serving 7.4g
  • Saturated fat per serving 3.9g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 2.8g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.4g
  • Protein per serving 2g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 23g
  • Fiber per serving 2g
  • Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
  • Iron per serving 1mg
  • Sodium per serving 3mg
  • Calcium per serving 11mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Microwave chocolate and oil in a large microwave-safe bowl on high, stirring every 15 seconds, until smooth (about 1 minute).

Step 2

Add the banana slices and roll until well-coated. Transfer to wax-paper-lined plate and sprinkle the almonds on top. Freeze until solid (about 2 hours).

