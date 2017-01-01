- Calories per serving 148
- Fat per serving 7.4g
- Saturated fat per serving 3.9g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 2.8g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.4g
- Protein per serving 2g
- Carbohydrate per serving 23g
- Fiber per serving 2g
- Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
- Iron per serving 1mg
- Sodium per serving 3mg
- Calcium per serving 11mg
Chocolate Banana Bites
Photo: Travis Rathbone
If you're craving something sweet, try Chocolate Banana Bites. These freezer treats are delightful frozen or thawed.
Recipe Is:
How to Make It
Step 1
Microwave chocolate and oil in a large microwave-safe bowl on high, stirring every 15 seconds, until smooth (about 1 minute).
Step 2
Add the banana slices and roll until well-coated. Transfer to wax-paper-lined plate and sprinkle the almonds on top. Freeze until solid (about 2 hours).