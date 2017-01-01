- Calories per serving 139
- Fat per serving 3.9g
- Saturated fat per serving 0.8g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.4g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 2.5g
- Protein per serving 4g
- Carbohydrate per serving 24g
- Fiber per serving 4g
- Cholesterol per serving 3mg
- Iron per serving 1mg
- Sodium per serving 29mg
- Calcium per serving 154mg
Clementine Chia Pudding
Photo: Travis Rathbone
No cooking is necessary for Clementine Chia Pudding. It's like magic! Milk-soaked chia seeds turn into a citrusy no-cook pudding.
Milk-soaked chia seeds turn into no-cook pudding. Nutmeg is a spice that may help with indigestion. Want to add something more? Sprinkle just 2 tablespoons of heart-healthy ground flaxseed on top to add 20% of the recommended daily fiber intake.
Recipe Is:
How to Make It
Grate 1/2 tsp zest from clementines into airtight container. Add milk, chia, agave, and nutmeg. Cover, shake, and refrigerate until thick (about 10 hours). Peel and segment clementines; refrigerate. Top pudding with clementines.