- Calories per serving 147
- Fat per serving 1.4g
- Saturated fat per serving 0.4g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.2g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.1g
- Protein per serving 6g
- Carbohydrate per serving 27g
- Fiber per serving 1g
- Cholesterol per serving 10mg
- Iron per serving 0.0mg
- Sodium per serving 86mg
- Calcium per serving 106mg
Cannoli Dip
Photo: Travis Rathbone
To satisfy that craving for something sweet and creamy, stir up Cannoli Dip. Made with dark chocolate, honey, and ricotta cheese, serve Cannoli Dip with caramel wafer crisps or apple wedges.
Enjoy it spread on a thin caramel wafer crisp, or put a dollop of the dip on apple; their peels contain anti-inflammatory antioxidants.
How to Make It
In a bowl, stir the ricotta, honey, vanilla, and 2 1/2 tsp chocolate. Top with the remaining 1/2 tsp chocolate. Serve with the crisps and apple.