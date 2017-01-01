- Calories per serving 148
- Fat per serving 2.8g
- Saturated fat per serving 0.4g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.3g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.4g
- Protein per serving 5g
- Carbohydrate per serving 27g
- Fiber per serving 3g
- Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
- Iron per serving 3mg
- Sodium per serving 120mg
- Calcium per serving 16mg
Super Snack Mix
Photo: Travis Rathbone
For that crunchy craving, munch on Super Snack Mix. Goji berries add an antioxidant boost to this crunchy snack.
Take this on-the-go snack mix on your next hike or run in the park for extra energy for your workout. Get an antioxidant boost from sweet dried goji berries.
How to Make It
In a large bowl, toss all of the ingredients until very well mixed.