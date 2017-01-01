Super Snack Mix

Makes: 4 servings (serving size: 2/3 cup)
March 2016

For that crunchy craving, munch on Super Snack Mix. Goji berries add an antioxidant boost to this crunchy snack.

Take this on-the-go snack mix on your next hike or run in the park for extra energy for your workout. Get an antioxidant boost from sweet dried goji berries.

Ingredients

  • 2 cups multigrain cereal
  • 1/3 cup yogurt-covered raisins
  • 1/4 cup roasted edamame and goji berry mix
  • 1 tablespoon pumpkin seeds

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 148
  • Fat per serving 2.8g
  • Saturated fat per serving 0.4g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.3g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.4g
  • Protein per serving 5g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 27g
  • Fiber per serving 3g
  • Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
  • Iron per serving 3mg
  • Sodium per serving 120mg
  • Calcium per serving 16mg

How to Make It

In a large bowl, toss all of the ingredients until very well mixed.

