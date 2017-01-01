- Calories per serving 137
- Fat per serving 4.9g
- Saturated fat per serving 0.2g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.3g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.4g
- Protein per serving 3g
- Carbohydrate per serving 22g
- Fiber per serving 3g
- Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
- Iron per serving 1mg
- Sodium per serving 2mg
- Calcium per serving 4mg
Cocoa-Cayenne Popcorn
Photo: Travis Rathbone
Spicy and sweet are the flavors you'll experience as you snack on Cocoa-Cayenne Popcorn. Olive oil spray is our low-cal trick to getting the toppings to stick on the air-popped popcorn.
Make this snack for your next date night to add a little “spice” to your relationship. Spicy ingredients, like cayenne pepper, help boost your metabolism and libido.
How to Make It
Step 1
Into a medium bowl, sift together the sugar, cocoa powder, cayenne pepper, and allspice.
Step 2
Place the popcorn in a large, shallow bowl. Coat with a 10-second spray of olive oil while stirring. Sprinkle the cocoa and spice mixture evenly on top; toss until well-coated.