Cocoa-Cayenne Popcorn

Prep Time
10 Mins
Yield
Makes: 4 servings (serving size: 2 1/2 cups popcorn)
Paul Piccuito
March 2016

Spicy and sweet are the flavors you'll experience as you snack on Cocoa-Cayenne Popcorn. Olive oil spray is our low-cal trick to getting the toppings to stick on the air-popped popcorn.

Make this snack for your next date night to add a little “spice” to your relationship. Spicy ingredients, like cayenne pepper, help boost your metabolism and libido.

Ingredients

  • 3 tablespoons confectioners' sugar
  • 1 tablespoon unsweetened cocoa powder
  • 1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper (or to taste)
  • 1/8 teaspoon ground allspice
  • 10 cup air-popped plain popcorn
  • Olive oil cooking spray

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 137
  • Fat per serving 4.9g
  • Saturated fat per serving 0.2g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.3g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.4g
  • Protein per serving 3g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 22g
  • Fiber per serving 3g
  • Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
  • Iron per serving 1mg
  • Sodium per serving 2mg
  • Calcium per serving 4mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Into a medium bowl, sift together the sugar, cocoa powder, cayenne pepper, and allspice.

Step 2

Place the popcorn in a large, shallow bowl. Coat with a 10-second spray of olive oil while stirring. Sprinkle the cocoa and spice mixture evenly on top; toss until well-coated.

