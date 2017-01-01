Ham and Cheese Tartine

Photo: Travis Rathbone
Prep Time
5 Mins
Yield
Makes: 1 serving (serving size: 1 tartine)
Paul Piccuito
March 2016

This open-faced snack provides a well-rounded amount of bursting flavors and nutrients. If you don’t prefer the peppery taste of arugula, swap in spinach, which is loaded with vitamin K and iron. Pumpernickel bread provides resistant starch, a fat-burning carb.

Ingredients

  • 1 slice pumpernickel bread, toasted
  • 1/4 cup arugula
  • 2 slices ham
  • 1 tablespoon shaved provolone cheese
  • 1 tablespoon sliced, roasted red peppers

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 140
  • Fat per serving 3.7g
  • Saturated fat per serving 1.5g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.8g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.4g
  • Protein per serving 12g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 15g
  • Fiber per serving 2g
  • Cholesterol per serving 23mg
  • Iron per serving 1mg
  • Sodium per serving 575mg
  • Calcium per serving 87mg

How to Make It

Top bread with the other ingredients.

