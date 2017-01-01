- Calories per serving 140
- Fat per serving 3.7g
- Saturated fat per serving 1.5g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.8g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.4g
- Protein per serving 12g
- Carbohydrate per serving 15g
- Fiber per serving 2g
- Cholesterol per serving 23mg
- Iron per serving 1mg
- Sodium per serving 575mg
- Calcium per serving 87mg
Ham and Cheese Tartine
Photo: Travis Rathbone
This lean snack of Ham and Cheese Tartine satisfies your craving for something savory. Pick pumpernickel bread as the base for this snack as it has resistant starch, a fat-burning carb.
How to Make It
Top bread with the other ingredients.