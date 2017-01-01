Shrimp Stack offers flavor, bulk, and taste when you're looking for a satisfying savory snack.

Shrimp is low in fat and calories, but packed with protein. Each serving consists of five shrimp, heart-healthy avocado, fat-free Greek yogurt, a bite of jalapeno, lime juice, and spices, placed on top a rye flatbread for a mere 129 calories! Tip: Save time by buying pre-cooked shrimp.