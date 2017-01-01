- Calories per serving 141
- Fat per serving 3.1g
- Saturated fat per serving 1.3g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.2g
- Protein per serving 9g
- Carbohydrate per serving 19g
- Fiber per serving 5g
- Cholesterol per serving 5mg
- Iron per serving 1mg
- Sodium per serving 522mg
- Calcium per serving 151mg
Spinach Pesto Dip
Spinach Pesto Dip delivers that creamy, savory craving that you want in a snack. Vary your veggies that you serve with Spinach Pesto Dip--it's just as great with peppers, endive and fennel as it is with celery and carrots.
Choose carrots, celery, cucumbers, peppers, endive, or fennel for dipping instead of crackers for fewer calories, but more nutrients. The dip can also be used as a thick sandwich spread.
Microwave spinach in a medium microwave-safe bowl on high for 2 minutes. Drain any excess liquid, if needed. Let cool, then stir in the yogurt, pesto, and salt. Serve with the celery and carrots.