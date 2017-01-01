Chicken, Avocado, and Turkey-Bacon Sandwich

Yield
Makes 2 sandwiches
Health.com
March 2016

Chicken, Avocado, and Turkey-Bacon Sandwich provides just the right combination of hot and cold, crunchy and creamy. The key is to make sure the avocado and tomato are ripe and the bread is the best you can get your hands on.

This protein-packed sandwich provides over 100% of your daily requirement of protein, 47 whopping grams! Heart-healthy avocado and lycopene-rich tomatoes add flavor and freshness to the sandwich. Skip the mayo for a low-fat version.

Ingredients

  • 2 teaspoons Dijon mustard
  • 2 teaspoons light mayonnaise
  • 4 slices whole-grain bread
  • 2 slices turkey bacon
  • 1/2 pound shredded chicken breast
  • 1/2 medium avocado, sliced
  • 1/2 plum tomato, sliced

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 441
  • Fat per serving 0.0g
  • Saturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Protein per serving 0.0g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 0.0g
  • Fiber per serving 0.0g
  • Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
  • Iron per serving 0.0mg
  • Sodium per serving 0.0mg
  • Calcium per serving 0.0mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Spread mustard and mayo on all 4 slices of bread.

Step 2

Cook turkey bacon to desired crispness. Cut each piece in half.

Step 3

Layer 2 slices of bread with bacon, chicken, avocado, and tomato. Top with remaining slices.

