- Calories per serving 246
- Fat per serving 9.7g
- Saturated fat per serving 4g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 2.8g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1.6g
- Protein per serving 24g
- Carbohydrate per serving 16g
- Fiber per serving 2g
- Cholesterol per serving 108mg
- Iron per serving 23mg
- Sodium per serving 201mg
- Calcium per serving 29mg
Chicken Curry
Photo: Travis Rathbone
Chicken thighs lend additional flavor to zippy Chicken Curry.
Recipe courtesy of Ming Tsai, host and executive producer of Simply Ming
How to Make It
Step 1
Heat oil in pot on medium-high. Add onions; cook 7 minutes. Add curry and ginger; cook 1 minute.
Step 2
Add next 5 ingredients (through cilantro). Partly cover; simmer on medium-low for 30 minutes.
Step 3
Whisk cornstarch and water; stir into pot. Cook on high 1 minute. Add salt and pepper to taste. Garnish with cilantro.