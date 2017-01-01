Chicken Curry

Photo: Travis Rathbone
Yield
Makes: 8 servings (serving size: 1 cup curry)
Ming Tsai
March 2016

Chicken thighs lend additional flavor to zippy Chicken Curry.

Recipe courtesy of Ming Tsai, host and executive producer of Simply Ming

Ingredients

  • 1 tablespoon canola oil
  • 2 large onions, diced
  • 2 tablespoons curry powder
  • 2 tablespoons minced ginger
  • 2 pounds boneless, skinless chicken thighs, chopped
  • 1 (14-oz) can light coconut milk
  • 2 cups chicken stock
  • 2 bananas, chopped
  • 2 tablespoons chopped cilantro, plus garnish
  • 2 tablespoons cornstarch
  • 2 tablespoons water

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 246
  • Fat per serving 9.7g
  • Saturated fat per serving 4g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 2.8g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1.6g
  • Protein per serving 24g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 16g
  • Fiber per serving 2g
  • Cholesterol per serving 108mg
  • Iron per serving 23mg
  • Sodium per serving 201mg
  • Calcium per serving 29mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Heat oil in pot on medium-high. Add onions; cook 7 minutes. Add curry and ginger; cook 1 minute.

Step 2

Add next 5 ingredients (through cilantro). Partly cover; simmer on medium-low for 30 minutes.

Step 3

Whisk cornstarch and water; stir into pot. Cook on high 1 minute. Add salt and pepper to taste. Garnish with cilantro.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up