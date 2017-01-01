- Calories per serving 368
- Fat per serving 7.8g
- Saturated fat per serving 2.6g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 3.1g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1.6g
- Protein per serving 8g
- Carbohydrate per serving 69g
- Fiber per serving 2g
- Cholesterol per serving 53mg
- Iron per serving 2mg
- Sodium per serving 582mg
- Calcium per serving 107mg
PB&B Pancakes
Photo: Travis Rathbone
Two favorites—peanut butter and bananas—combine for a kid-friendly breakfast of PB&B Pancakes. Don't forget the lingonberry jam and maple syrup topping.
Recipe courtesy of Todd English, a four-time James Beard Award–winning restaurateur and the host of PBS’s Food Trip with Todd English.
How to Make It
Step 1
In a bowl, whisk flour, baking soda, and salt. Whisk in buttermilk, eggs, and butter. Stir in peanut butter and bananas.
Step 2
In a saucepan, warm preserves and syrup.
Step 3
Heat greased griddle on medium-low. For each pancake, pour 3 TBSP batter; cook until golden brown (3 minutes a side).