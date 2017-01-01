PB&B Pancakes

Photo: Travis Rathbone
Yield
Makes: 8 servings (serving size: 3 pancakes and 3 tbsp topping)
Todd English
March 2016

Two favorites—peanut butter and bananas—combine for a kid-friendly breakfast of PB&B Pancakes. Don't forget the lingonberry jam and maple syrup topping.

Recipe courtesy of Todd English, a four-time James Beard Award–winning restaurateur and the host of PBS’s Food Trip with Todd English.

Ingredients

  • 1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour
  • 2 teaspoons baking soda
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 2 cups buttermilk
  • 2 large eggs
  • 1 tablespoon butter, melted
  • 1/4 cup peanut butter, heated until thin
  • 2 bananas, mashed
  • 1 cup lingonberry jam
  • 1/2 cup maple syrup

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 368
  • Fat per serving 7.8g
  • Saturated fat per serving 2.6g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 3.1g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1.6g
  • Protein per serving 8g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 69g
  • Fiber per serving 2g
  • Cholesterol per serving 53mg
  • Iron per serving 2mg
  • Sodium per serving 582mg
  • Calcium per serving 107mg

How to Make It

Step 1

In a bowl, whisk flour, baking soda, and salt. Whisk in buttermilk, eggs, and butter. Stir in peanut butter and bananas.

Step 2

In a saucepan, warm preserves and syrup.

Step 3

Heat greased griddle on medium-low. For each pancake, pour 3 TBSP batter; cook until golden brown (3 minutes a side).

