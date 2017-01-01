Spiced Banana-Almond Smoothie

Photo: Travis Rathbone
Yield
Makes: 1 serving (serving size: 1 1/2 cups)
Joanne Weir
March 2016

Thanks to almond milk and almond butter, you get a double dose of the good stuff in Spiced Banana-Almond Smoothie. This smoothie satisfies as a breakfast or snack beverage.

Recipe courtesy of Joanne Weir, host of Joanne Weir’s Cooking Confidence on PBS; chef at Copita in Sausalito, California; and the author of Cooking Confidence

Ingredients

  • 1 ripe banana
  • 1 cup unsweetened almond milk
  • 1 tablespoon almond butter
  • 1/2 teaspoon ground cardamom
  • 1 tablespoon honey
  • 2 ice cubes

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 310
  • Fat per serving 12.3g
  • Saturated fat per serving 0.8g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 5.2g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 2.3g
  • Protein per serving 6g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 50g
  • Fiber per serving 6g
  • Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
  • Iron per serving 1mg
  • Sodium per serving 217mg
  • Calcium per serving 267mg

How to Make It

Combine all the ingredients in a blender and purée until smooth.

