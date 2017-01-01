- Calories per serving 310
- Fat per serving 12.3g
- Saturated fat per serving 0.8g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 5.2g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 2.3g
- Protein per serving 6g
- Carbohydrate per serving 50g
- Fiber per serving 6g
- Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
- Iron per serving 1mg
- Sodium per serving 217mg
- Calcium per serving 267mg
Spiced Banana-Almond Smoothie
Photo: Travis Rathbone
Thanks to almond milk and almond butter, you get a double dose of the good stuff in Spiced Banana-Almond Smoothie. This smoothie satisfies as a breakfast or snack beverage.
Recipe courtesy of Joanne Weir, host of Joanne Weir’s Cooking Confidence on PBS; chef at Copita in Sausalito, California; and the author of Cooking Confidence
How to Make It
Combine all the ingredients in a blender and purée until smooth.