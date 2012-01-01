- Calories per serving 75
- Fat per serving 4.3g
- Saturated fat per serving 1g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 1.7g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1.4g
- Protein per serving 4g
- Carbohydrate per serving 7g
- Fiber per serving 1g
- Cholesterol per serving 2mg
- Iron per serving 1mg
- Sodium per serving 118mg
- Calcium per serving 37mg
Pumpkin Seed Condiment
The best part of this is the crunchy pumpkin seeds. Don't stir them in until you're ready to serve; otherwise, they'll get soft. Red kuri and Hokkaido squash are sweet pumpkin varieties with orange-red skin and deep orange flesh.
The squash is steamed, so it retains it vitamins (mostly A and C).
How to Make It
Combine the squash and garlic in a steamer set over boiling water. Cover and steam until soft.
Transfer to a bowl and mash with a fork. Add the mustard, cheese, and 1 tsp oil. Mash until well mixed.
Brush a small skillet with the remaining 1/4 tsp oil. Heat over medium heat. Add the pumpkin seeds. Cook, stirring occasionally, until toasted. Season with salt and pepper. Transfer to a paper towel, then crush in a mortar or blender. Fold into the squash, along with the parsley, just before serving with toasts.