Herb Tartines

Yield
Makes: 4 servings (serving size: 1 tartine)
Alain Ducasse
March 2016

This is almost like a salad on toast, but there's no vinegar because its potency would overwhelm the delicate greens. If you'd like a touch of acidity, squeeze lemon juice on top just before serving.

Prep: 5 minutes; Cook: 2 minutes.

Recipe Is:
Low Carbohydrate

Ingredients

  • 1/2 bunch basil
  • 1 small bunch of chervil
  • 1 sprig tarragon
  • 2 ounces Pecorino cheese
  • 2 cups arugula
  • 2 tablespoons olive oil, divided
  • 1 garlic clove
  • 4 thin slices whole-wheat or multigrain baguette
  • Pepper

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 137
  • Fat per serving 10.8g
  • Saturated fat per serving 3.4g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 6.1g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.9g
  • Protein per serving 6g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 5g
  • Fiber per serving 1g
  • Cholesterol per serving 15mg
  • Iron per serving 1mg
  • Sodium per serving 175mg
  • Calcium per serving 189mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Pick the leaves from the basil, chervil, and tarragon. Finely chop the basil and coarsely chop the chervil and tarragon. With a vegetable peeler, shave the cheese (or you can coarsely grate it). In a large bowl, toss the arugula, herbs, and cheese with 1 TBSP oil.

Step 2

In a small bowl, combine the garlic with the remaining TBSP oil. Rub the garlic on the bread. Heat a nonstick skillet over medium heat and add the bread in a single layer. Toast on both sides until lightly browned.

Step 3

Divide the herb mixture among the toasts and season with pepper.

Nature: Simple, Healthy, and Good by Alain Ducasse, Paul Neyrat, and Christophe Saintagne (Rizzoli). Copyright 2012.

