- Calories per serving 137
- Fat per serving 10.8g
- Saturated fat per serving 3.4g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 6.1g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.9g
- Protein per serving 6g
- Carbohydrate per serving 5g
- Fiber per serving 1g
- Cholesterol per serving 15mg
- Iron per serving 1mg
- Sodium per serving 175mg
- Calcium per serving 189mg
Herb Tartines
This is almost like a salad on toast, but there's no vinegar because its potency would overwhelm the delicate greens. If you'd like a touch of acidity, squeeze lemon juice on top just before serving.
Prep: 5 minutes; Cook: 2 minutes.
How to Make It
Pick the leaves from the basil, chervil, and tarragon. Finely chop the basil and coarsely chop the chervil and tarragon. With a vegetable peeler, shave the cheese (or you can coarsely grate it). In a large bowl, toss the arugula, herbs, and cheese with 1 TBSP oil.
In a small bowl, combine the garlic with the remaining TBSP oil. Rub the garlic on the bread. Heat a nonstick skillet over medium heat and add the bread in a single layer. Toast on both sides until lightly browned.
Divide the herb mixture among the toasts and season with pepper.