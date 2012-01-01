- Calories per serving 147
- Fat per serving 0.4g
- Saturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.1g
- Protein per serving 2g
- Carbohydrate per serving 36g
- Fiber per serving 3g
- Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
- Iron per serving 1mg
- Sodium per serving 8mg
- Calcium per serving 39mg
Dried Fruit Condiment
If you're making this in advance, microwave for 10 seconds before serving. Saffron threads are available in most supermarkets.
Dried summer fruit and fresh winter citrus make this a vitamin C powerhouse.
How to Make It
Use a vegetable peeler to remove strips of zest from 1 orange. Bring a small saucepan of water to a boil. Add the zest and boil for 2 minutes. Drain in a sieve, then immediately rinse under cold water until cool. Cut the zest lengthwise into fine slivers.
Squeeze the juice of the zested orange into a small saucepan. Bring to a boil, then stir in the apricots, dates, and figs. Remove from heat and let stand for 5 minutes.
Squeeze the juice from the remaining orange. In a deep skillet, heat the honey over medium heat until pale caramel in color. Add the orange juice, stir well, and bring to a boil. Add the dried fruit mixture and simmer for 5-6 minutes.
Add the cumin, saffron, vinegar, and orange zest. Mix well and transfer to a bowl. Serve warm or at room temperature with toasts.