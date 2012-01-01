- Calories per serving 76
- Fat per serving 3.2g
- Saturated fat per serving 2.3g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.1g
- Protein per serving 4g
- Carbohydrate per serving 9g
- Fiber per serving 2g
- Cholesterol per serving 5mg
- Iron per serving 1mg
- Sodium per serving 102mg
- Calcium per serving 75mg
Tzatziki
This is a traditional Greek dish that combines cucumber and yogurt. The ingredient piment d'Espelette is a French variety of mild ground chile.
Keep the cucumber peel on if you'd like extra crunch. Tzatziki is also great over grilled fish or chicken.
How to Make It
Step 1
Generously salt the cucumber and marinate for 15 minutes at room temperature.
Step 2
Pick the mint and parsley leaves and chop. Squeeze the juice from the lemon.
Step 3
In a colander, rinse and drain the cucumber.
Step 4
In a large bowl, combine the cucumber, mint, parsley, lemon juice, yogurt, and piment d'Espelette. Season to taste with salt. Cover and refrigerate until cold (at least 1 hour). Serve with toasts.
Nature: Simple, Healthy, and Good by Alain Ducasse, Paul Neyrat, and Christophe Saintagne (Rizzoli). Copyright 2012.