Tapenade

Prep Time
10 Mins
Yield
Makes: 8 servings (serving size: 1 topped toast)
Alain Ducasse
March 2016

Olives and olive oil, two mainstays of the Mediterranean diet, come together in this savory spread. It's traditionally made with a mortar and pestle (pound until smooth), but a blender works just as well--and more quickly. Ducasse recommends Niçoise olives, but kalamatas work well, too.

Olives are a good source of heart-healthy monounsaturated fatty acids.

Ingredients

  • 5 ounces black Niçoise olives, pitted
  • 1/2 garlic clove
  • 1 salted anchovy fillet, boned and rinsed well
  • 5 basil leaves, chopped
  • 1 tablespoon capers, drained
  • 7 tablespoons olive oil
  • 8 thin slices whole-wheat or multigrain baguette, toasted

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 160
  • Fat per serving 15.5g
  • Saturated fat per serving 2.1g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 11.4g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1.7g
  • Protein per serving 1g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 5g
  • Fiber per serving 1g
  • Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
  • Iron per serving 0.0mg
  • Sodium per serving 273mg
  • Calcium per serving 10mg

How to Make It

Step 1

In a blender, combine first 5 ingredients (through capers).

Step 2

With the blender running, add oil; blend until slightly chunky. Divide among toasts.

Nature: Simple, Healthy, and Good by Alain Ducasse, Paul Neyrat, and Christophe Saintagne (Rizzoli). Copyright 2012.

