Roast Chicken and Rice Soup

Photo: Christopher Testani; Styling: Alma Melendez
Prep Time
5 Mins
Cook Time
12 Mins
Yield
Makes: 4 servings (serving size: about 2 cups soup)
Stephana Bottom
March 2016

Rice and chicken is a classic duo that we've combined with carrots and dill to create this satisfying Roast Chicken and Rice Soup.

Recipe Is:
Low Saturated Fat

Ingredients

  • 5 cups lower-sodium chicken broth
  • 2 small carrots, peeled and thinly sliced
  • 1/4 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon black pepper
  • 3 cups
  • 1/2 cup chopped dill leaves
  • 1 1/2 cups cooked brown rice
  • 1 lemon, in wedges

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 290
  • Fat per serving 4.5g
  • Saturated fat per serving 1.2g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 1.6g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1.1g
  • Protein per serving 38g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 21g
  • Fiber per serving 2g
  • Cholesterol per serving 89mg
  • Iron per serving 2mg
  • Sodium per serving 274mg
  • Calcium per serving 35mg

How to Make It

Step 1

In a medium saucepan, bring the broth and carrots to a boil over high heat. Reduce the heat to medium. Simmer until the carrots are tender and cooked through (about 5 minutes).

Step 2

Stir in the salt, pepper, chicken with its sauce, dill, and rice. Simmer, stirring occasionally, until heated through (about 5 minutes).

Step 3

Squeeze in lemon juice to taste and serve hot.

