Roast Sesame Chicken

Prep Time
12 Mins
Cook Time
15 Mins
Yield
Makes: 4 servings (serving size: 2 cups chicken and veggies)
Stephana Bottom
March 2016

This lean meat gets an Asian makeover with this recipe for Roast Sesame Chicken that uses soy sauce, sesame oil, and ginger to spice things up.

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons reduced-sodium soy sauce
  • 1 tablespoon honey
  • 1 tablespoon sesame oil
  • Pinch of crushed red pepper
  • 1 tablespoon canola oil
  • 2 tablespoons grated, peeled fresh ginger
  • 1 medium yellow bell pepper, thinly sliced
  • 12 ounces cauliflower florets
  • 8 ounces green beans, trimmed
  • 2 tablespoons sesame seeds
  • 3 cups

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 333
  • Fat per serving 14.1g
  • Saturated fat per serving 2.3g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 6.2g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 4.6g
  • Protein per serving 37g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 15g
  • Fiber per serving 4g
  • Cholesterol per serving 89mg
  • Iron per serving 2mg
  • Sodium per serving 398mg
  • Calcium per serving 59mg

How to Make It

Step 1

In small bowl, whisk together soy sauce, honey, sesame oil, and crushed red pepper.

Step 2

Heat canola oil in large skillet over medium-high heat. Stir in ginger; cook until fragrant (1 minute). Add bell pepper, cauliflower, and green beans. Cook, stirring frequently, until the vegetables are crisp-tender (6-8 minutes). Add the sesame seeds and chicken and stir until heated through (1-2 minutes).

Step 3

Stir in the soy sauce mixture and cook until heated through (1-2 minutes). Serve hot.

