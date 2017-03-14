- Calories per serving 333
- Fat per serving 14.1g
- Saturated fat per serving 2.3g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 6.2g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 4.6g
- Protein per serving 37g
- Carbohydrate per serving 15g
- Fiber per serving 4g
- Cholesterol per serving 89mg
- Iron per serving 2mg
- Sodium per serving 398mg
- Calcium per serving 59mg
Roast Sesame Chicken
This lean meat gets an Asian makeover with this recipe for Roast Sesame Chicken that uses soy sauce, sesame oil, and ginger to spice things up.
How to Make It
Step 1
In small bowl, whisk together soy sauce, honey, sesame oil, and crushed red pepper.
Step 2
Heat canola oil in large skillet over medium-high heat. Stir in ginger; cook until fragrant (1 minute). Add bell pepper, cauliflower, and green beans. Cook, stirring frequently, until the vegetables are crisp-tender (6-8 minutes). Add the sesame seeds and chicken and stir until heated through (1-2 minutes).
Step 3
Stir in the soy sauce mixture and cook until heated through (1-2 minutes). Serve hot.