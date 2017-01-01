- Calories per serving 231
- Fat per serving 8.9g
- Saturated fat per serving 2.4g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 3.2g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 2g
- Protein per serving 35g
- Carbohydrate per serving 1g
- Fiber per serving 0.0g
- Cholesterol per serving 106mg
- Iron per serving 1mg
- Sodium per serving 173mg
- Calcium per serving 20mg
Roast Chicken with Pan Sauce
Start with one Roast Chicken with Pan Sauce to yield countless recipe possibilities.
This is one classic recipe that every cook should know. Minimal ingredients and a little more than an hour is all you know to create this healthy meal.
How to Make It
Remove neck and giblets from chicken. Transfer neck to medium roasting pan; discard giblets. Pat dry with paper towels. Sprinkle cavity with half of salt and pepper. Place lemon inside cavity. Arrange onion slices in center of roasting pan.
Place the chicken on onions. Fold wing tips under; loosely tie legs with kitchen twine.
Preheat oven to 425°F. Sprinkle chicken with remaining salt and pepper. Roast 1 hour 15 minutes, rotating pan halfway. Raise temperature to 450°F. Continue roasting until meat thermometer inserted into the thickest part of the breast registers 165°F (20-30 minutes).
Transfer chicken and onion to platter. Discard chicken skin.
Place pan over high heat. Bring liquid in pan to a boil. Add 3/4 cup water. Return to a boil, scraping browned bits. Cook until reduced by one-third (5 minutes). Pour into cup or fat separator. Let sit until fat rises to surface (5 minutes). Discard fat. Serve sauce with chicken.