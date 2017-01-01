Superfoods abound in this tasty Raw Kale, Grapefruit, and Toasted Hazelnut Salad. Kale contains vitamins K, A, and C, and grapefruit helps speed weight loss by curbing hunger and lowers cholesterol.

