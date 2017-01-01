- Calories per serving 184
- Fat per serving 11.6g
- Saturated fat per serving 1.4g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 8.3g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1.5g
- Protein per serving 5g
- Carbohydrate per serving 18g
- Fiber per serving 3g
- Cholesterol per serving 1mg
- Iron per serving 1mg
- Sodium per serving 179mg
- Calcium per serving 138mg
Raw Kale, Grapefruit, and Toasted Hazelnut Salad
Photo: Levi Brown
Superfoods abound in this tasty Raw Kale, Grapefruit, and Toasted Hazelnut Salad. Kale contains vitamins K, A, and C, and grapefruit helps speed weight loss by curbing hunger and lowers cholesterol.
How to Make It
Step 1
Peel and segment grapefruit; reserve 3 TBSP juice in a large bowl. Mince 2 rings onion. Add to grapefruit juice, with lemon juice, yogurt, oil, salt, and pepper. Whisk until well mixed.
Step 2
Toss in kale. Top with remaining onion, grapefruit, and hazelnuts.
Step 3
