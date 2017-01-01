Raw Kale, Grapefruit, and Toasted Hazelnut Salad

Photo: Levi Brown
Prep Time
15 Mins
Yield
Makes: 4 servings (serving size: 1 3/4 cups salad)
Stephana Bottom
March 2016

Superfoods abound in this tasty Raw Kale, Grapefruit, and Toasted Hazelnut Salad. Kale contains vitamins K, A, and C, and grapefruit helps speed weight loss by curbing hunger and lowers cholesterol.

Recipe Is:
Low Cholesterol

Ingredients

  • 2 pink grapefruit
  • 1/2 small red onion, thinly sliced, divided
  • 1/4 cup fresh lemon juice
  • 1/2 cup fat-free plain yogurt
  • 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon black pepper
  • 8 ounces lacinato kale, very thinly sliced, or baby kale leaves
  • 1 ounce toasted hazelnuts, chopped (1/3 cup)

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 184
  • Fat per serving 11.6g
  • Saturated fat per serving 1.4g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 8.3g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1.5g
  • Protein per serving 5g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 18g
  • Fiber per serving 3g
  • Cholesterol per serving 1mg
  • Iron per serving 1mg
  • Sodium per serving 179mg
  • Calcium per serving 138mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Peel and segment grapefruit; reserve 3 TBSP juice in a large bowl. Mince 2 rings onion. Add to grapefruit juice, with lemon juice, yogurt, oil, salt, and pepper. Whisk until well mixed.

Step 2

Toss in kale. Top with remaining onion, grapefruit, and hazelnuts.

Step 3

Watch the video: Fat-Burning Recipe: Kale, Grapefruit, and Hazelnut Salad  

