- Calories per serving 425
- Fat per serving 18.8g
- Saturated fat per serving 6.1g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 7.2g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1.3g
- Protein per serving 19g
- Carbohydrate per serving 46g
- Fiber per serving 6g
- Cholesterol per serving 70mg
- Iron per serving 7mg
- Sodium per serving 705mg
- Calcium per serving 145mg
Braised Kale, Sausage, and Creamy Polenta
Photo: Levi Brown
Start with a healthy green like kale to be the cornerstone to a tasty meal of Braised Kale, Sausage, and Creamy Polenta. Luscious mascarpone cheese makes the polenta super creamy--and has fewer calories than butter!
How to Make It
Step 1
Coat a large skillet with cooking spray. Cook sausages over medium heat until browned (about 10 minutes).
Step 2
Bring 3 cups water to a boil in a medium saucepan. Add polenta. Cook on low, stirring, until thick (about 5 minutes). Stir in cheese, paprika, and pepper. Season with salt.
Step 3
Add the kale to the sausage. Cook until hot (2-3 minutes). Serve over the creamy polenta.