Braised Kale, Sausage, and Creamy Polenta

Photo: Levi Brown
Prep Time
5 Mins
Cook Time
25 Mins
Yield
Makes: 4 servings (serving size: 3/4 cup polenta and 1 3/4 cups kale and sausage)
Stephana Bottom
March 2016

Start with a healthy green like kale to be the cornerstone to a tasty meal of Braised Kale, Sausage, and Creamy Polenta. Luscious mascarpone cheese makes the polenta super creamy--and has fewer calories than butter!

Ingredients

  • Cooking spray
  • 3 fully cooked chicken sausages, cut into chunks
  • 1 cup quick-cooking polenta
  • 2 tablespoons mascarpone cheese
  • 1/2 teaspoon smoked paprika
  • 1/2 teaspoon black pepper
  • Kosher salt
  • 4 cups

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 425
  • Fat per serving 18.8g
  • Saturated fat per serving 6.1g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 7.2g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1.3g
  • Protein per serving 19g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 46g
  • Fiber per serving 6g
  • Cholesterol per serving 70mg
  • Iron per serving 7mg
  • Sodium per serving 705mg
  • Calcium per serving 145mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Coat a large skillet with cooking spray. Cook sausages over medium heat until browned (about 10 minutes).

Step 2

Bring 3 cups water to a boil in a medium saucepan. Add polenta. Cook on low, stirring, until thick (about 5 minutes). Stir in cheese, paprika, and pepper. Season with salt.

Step 3

Add the kale to the sausage. Cook until hot (2-3 minutes). Serve over the creamy polenta.

