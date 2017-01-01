- Calories per serving 204
- Fat per serving 12.6g
- Saturated fat per serving 3.6g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 6g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 2.1g
- Protein per serving 16g
- Carbohydrate per serving 7g
- Fiber per serving 2g
- Cholesterol per serving 283mg
- Iron per serving 3mg
- Sodium per serving 511mg
- Calcium per serving 155mg
Braised Kale Frittata
Photo: Levi Brown
Try this easy baked Braised Kale Frittata instead of the usual omelet for breakfast or a light dinner.
How to Make It
Step 1
Preheat oven to 375°F. In a large bowl, whisk the first 6 ingredients (through oregano).
Step 2
Lightly coat an 8-inch ovenproof cast-iron or nonstick skillet with cooking spray. Heat over medium. Add the kale and tomatoes. Cook, stirring, until hot (about 3 minutes). Add the eggs and swirl to distribute.
Step 3
Transfer to the oven and bake until set and hot (about 20 minutes). Cut in wedges.