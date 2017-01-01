Braised Kale Frittata

Photo: Levi Brown
Prep Time
12 Mins
Cook Time
30 Mins
Yield
Makes: 4 servings (serving size: 1/4 frittata)
Stephana Bottom
March 2016

Try this easy baked Braised Kale Frittata instead of the usual omelet for breakfast or a light dinner.

Ingredients

  • 6 large eggs
  • 4 large egg whites
  • 3/4 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon black pepper
  • 1/2 ounce Gruyère or Parmesan cheese, grated (3 TBSP)
  • 2 tablespoons chopped oregano
  • Cooking spray
  • 2 cups
  • 3/4 cup chopped cherry tomatoes

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 204
  • Fat per serving 12.6g
  • Saturated fat per serving 3.6g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 6g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 2.1g
  • Protein per serving 16g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 7g
  • Fiber per serving 2g
  • Cholesterol per serving 283mg
  • Iron per serving 3mg
  • Sodium per serving 511mg
  • Calcium per serving 155mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat oven to 375°F. In a large bowl, whisk the first 6 ingredients (through oregano).

Step 2

Lightly coat an 8-inch ovenproof cast-iron or nonstick skillet with cooking spray. Heat over medium. Add the kale and tomatoes. Cook, stirring, until hot (about 3 minutes). Add the eggs and swirl to distribute.

Step 3

Transfer to the oven and bake until set and hot (about 20 minutes). Cut in wedges.

