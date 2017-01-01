Braised Kale

Photo: Levi Brown
Prep Time
10 Mins
Cook Time
10 Mins
Yield
Makes 4 servings (serving size: 1 cup kale)
Stephana Bottom
March 2016

Braised Kale is a healthy and tasty choice for a green side. This recipe for Braised Kale also serves as an ingredient to three other recipes-- Braised Kale, Sausage, and Creamy Polenta, Whole-Wheat Pasta with Kale and Roast Chicken, Braised Kale Frittata.

This recipe goes with Whole-Wheat Pasta with Kale and Roast Chicken, Braised Kale, Sausage, and Creamy Polenta, Braised Kale Frittata

They don’t call kale a Superfood for no reason: The leafy green contains phytonutrients that some research believes could protect against certain types of cancers.

Ingredients

  • 1 large (14-oz) bunch kale
  • 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 8 garlic cloves, chopped
  • 3/4 cup lower-sodium chicken broth
  • 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon black pepper
  • 1/4 ounce grated Parmesan (optional)

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 100
  • Fat per serving 7.2g
  • Saturated fat per serving 1g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 5g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.9g
  • Protein per serving 3g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 8g
  • Fiber per serving 1g
  • Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
  • Iron per serving 1mg
  • Sodium per serving 252mg
  • Calcium per serving 93mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Strip the kale leaves from the tough stems. Discard the stems; coarsely chop the leaves. Rinse well in a colander, leaving the water on the leaves.

Step 2

Heat the oil in a large skillet over low heat. Add the garlic and cook, stirring, until it's golden and aromatic (3-4 minutes). Transfer the garlic to a dish and reserve.

Step 3

Reheat the oil over medium heat, then add the kale and the broth. Cover and simmer until the kale is tender (3-4 minutes). Season with the salt and pepper. Transfer to a serving platter and top with the garlic and Parmesan, if desired.

