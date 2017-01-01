- Calories per serving 100
- Fat per serving 7.2g
- Saturated fat per serving 1g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 5g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.9g
- Protein per serving 3g
- Carbohydrate per serving 8g
- Fiber per serving 1g
- Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
- Iron per serving 1mg
- Sodium per serving 252mg
- Calcium per serving 93mg
Braised Kale
Braised Kale is a healthy and tasty choice for a green side. This recipe for Braised Kale also serves as an ingredient to three other recipes-- Braised Kale, Sausage, and Creamy Polenta, Whole-Wheat Pasta with Kale and Roast Chicken, Braised Kale Frittata.
They don’t call kale a Superfood for no reason: The leafy green contains phytonutrients that some research believes could protect against certain types of cancers.
How to Make It
Strip the kale leaves from the tough stems. Discard the stems; coarsely chop the leaves. Rinse well in a colander, leaving the water on the leaves.
Heat the oil in a large skillet over low heat. Add the garlic and cook, stirring, until it's golden and aromatic (3-4 minutes). Transfer the garlic to a dish and reserve.
Reheat the oil over medium heat, then add the kale and the broth. Cover and simmer until the kale is tender (3-4 minutes). Season with the salt and pepper. Transfer to a serving platter and top with the garlic and Parmesan, if desired.