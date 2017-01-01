- Calories per serving 513
- Fat per serving 20.6g
- Saturated fat per serving 4.5g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 9.3g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 5.3g
- Protein per serving 35g
- Carbohydrate per serving 53g
- Fiber per serving 11g
- Cholesterol per serving 133mg
- Iron per serving 4mg
- Sodium per serving 431mg
- Calcium per serving 118mg
Whole-Wheat Spaghetti and Meatballs
Start with a healthy, basic ingredient like whole-wheat spaghetti to whip up a new and improved classic--Whole-Wheat Spaghetti and Meatballs. We mixed together ground flaxseed and Parmesan cheese with ground turkey for health—and tasty—meatballs.
Be mindful not to overcook whole-wheat pasta. Bite a few minutes before recommended cooking time to see that it’s chewy but not hard. Taste each minute after until it’s just done.
How to Make It
Cook the pasta according to the label until al dente. Reserve 3 TBSP cooking liquid; drain.
Meanwhile, in a large bowl, combine the turkey, flaxseed, Parmesan, egg, pepper, and 1/2 tsp salt. Mix well, then shape into 8 equal meatballs.
Heat 1 TBSP oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Arrange the meatballs in a single layer in the skillet, working in batches if necessary. Cook, gently turning the meatballs occasionally, until golden brown on all sides (about 10 minutes). Transfer the meatballs to a dish.
Heat the remaining TBSP oil in the same skillet. Reduce the heat to low. Add the garlic and cook, stirring, until golden and aromatic (1-2 minutes).
Add the tomatoes and crushed red pepper. Stir until well mixed. Raise the heat to medium-high.
Add the browned meatballs and remaining 1/2 tsp salt. Cook, stirring occasionally, until the meatballs are cooked through and the sauce thickens slightly (about 10 minutes).
Add the pasta and the reserved cooking liquid to the meatball mixture. Gently toss until well combined. Serve hot.