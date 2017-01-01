Start with a healthy, basic ingredient like whole-wheat spaghetti to whip up a new and improved classic--Whole-Wheat Spaghetti and Meatballs. We mixed together ground flaxseed and Parmesan cheese with ground turkey for health—and tasty—meatballs.

Be mindful not to overcook whole-wheat pasta. Bite a few minutes before recommended cooking time to see that it’s chewy but not hard. Taste each minute after until it’s just done.