Whole-Wheat Spaghetti with Garlic, Parsley, and Lemon

Photo: Levi Brown
Prep Time
12 Mins
Cook Time
15 Mins
Yield
Makes: 4 servings (serving size: 1 1/4 cups)
Stephana Bottom
March 2016

Whole-Wheat Spaghetti with Garlic, Parsley, and Lemon is a simple and easy main dish to make. This pasta dish also packs a powerful punch thanks to the lemon zest that has a much stronger flavor than the fruit’s juice.

Ingredients

  • 8 ounces whole-wheat spaghetti
  • 3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, divided
  • 1/2 cup chopped garlic
  • 1 3/4 cups chopped flat-leaf parsley
  • 3/4 teaspoon black pepper
  • 1 tablespoon freshly grated lemon zest
  • 1/4 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1/2 ounce Asiago, Pecorino, or Parmesan cheese, shaved with a vegetable peeler

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 331
  • Fat per serving 12.3g
  • Saturated fat per serving 2.2g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 7.6g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1.5g
  • Protein per serving 11g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 49g
  • Fiber per serving 8g
  • Cholesterol per serving 4mg
  • Iron per serving 4mg
  • Sodium per serving 152mg
  • Calcium per serving 133mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Cook the pasta according to the label until al dente. Reserve 3 TBSP cooking liquid; drain.

Step 2

Meanwhile, heat 2 TBSP oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Reduce the heat to low, add the garlic, and cook, stirring frequently, until golden brown and fragrant (3-4 minutes). Stir in the parsley, pepper, and lemon zest. Cook, stirring often, until the parsley is tender (3-4 minutes).

Step 3

Add the pasta and cooking liquid to the skillet with the salt and remaining TBSP oil. Toss until well mixed. Top with the cheese and serve.

